Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.21 and a 200 day moving average of $128.82.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

