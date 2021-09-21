Kind Ads Token (KIND) Market Capitalization Achieves $154,184.21

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $154,184.21 and $369.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00131612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012332 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00045807 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

