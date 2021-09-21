Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 948,000 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.