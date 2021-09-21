KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. KL Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

