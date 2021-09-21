Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KNRRY. Societe Generale downgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

