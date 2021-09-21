Knowles (NYSE:KN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Knowles (NYSE:KN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

KN stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Knowles by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 350,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Knowles by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

