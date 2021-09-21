KnoxFS (new) (KFX) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One KnoxFS (new) coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KnoxFS (new) has a total market capitalization of $212,180.74 and approximately $9,831.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00064648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00171069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00108244 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.24 or 0.06801461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,556.49 or 1.00576684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.00747773 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 439,647 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

KnoxFS (new) Coin Trading

