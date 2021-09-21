Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 3,993 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,006 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after buying an additional 1,478,299 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $19,560,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

