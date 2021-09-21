Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 506 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.