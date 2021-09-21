Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 6,036 Shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.21% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 988,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,691,000 after buying an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 97,829 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

