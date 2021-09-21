Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 213,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $111.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

