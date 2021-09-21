Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 75.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 593.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

