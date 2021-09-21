Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 200,191 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 75,667 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Shares of LAC opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

