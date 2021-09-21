Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $2,378,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.