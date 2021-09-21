Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,784,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,533,000 after purchasing an additional 836,729 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,778,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 138,755 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

