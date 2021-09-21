Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 435 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $411.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

