KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Shares of KPTSF remained flat at $$8.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

