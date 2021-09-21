Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 342,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Lake Resources stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.91 target price on the stock.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

