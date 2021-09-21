Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $164.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.05.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 77.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.