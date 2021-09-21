Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Head to Head Review

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Limestone Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 1.97 $19.49 million N/A N/A Limestone Bancorp $57.60 million 2.01 $9.01 million $1.20 14.61

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.49% 16.79% 1.77% Limestone Bancorp 21.64% 10.43% 0.93%

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

