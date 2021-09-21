LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) vs. Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Critical Survey

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and LCNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LCNB $79.52 million 2.67 $20.08 million $1.55 10.95

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ballston Spa Bancorp and LCNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00

LCNB has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.12%. Given LCNB’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LCNB is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. LCNB pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A LCNB 26.11% 8.56% 1.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LCNB beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.