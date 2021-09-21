Lear (NYSE:LEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $171.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $147.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.67 and a 200 day moving average of $176.30. Lear has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

