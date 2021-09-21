Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Update

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFTR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 4.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,970,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,832,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,428,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,034,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

LFTR stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Lefteris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

