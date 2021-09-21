Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.25 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

NYSE LEN traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,292. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.36. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.