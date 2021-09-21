Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 37.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

