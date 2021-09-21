LHT (LHT) Achieves Market Cap of $186,252.43

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $186,252.43 and $21.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LHT has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005550 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012056 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

