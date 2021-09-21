Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.15.

NYSE LSPD opened at $121.26 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $128.13. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion and a PE ratio of -149.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

