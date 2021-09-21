Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Limbach worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $9,341,000. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 189,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Shares of LMB opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LMB. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Limbach Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.