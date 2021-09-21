Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Trading Down 3.5%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $51.05. Approximately 5,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

LIMAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linamar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Get Linamar alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.