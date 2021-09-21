Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Update

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,837. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.59. The company has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

