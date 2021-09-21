Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Lithia Motors worth $35,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.5% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 46.1% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $328.53 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

