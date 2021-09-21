Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

