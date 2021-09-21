loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Head-To-Head Review

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.47 $21.68 million $0.54 10.26 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.50 N/A N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Consumer Portfolio Services and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46

loanDepot has a consensus target price of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 135.56%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 8.67% 16.60% 1.05% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats loanDepot on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

