Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 55,085 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,085 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $42,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,520,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.91.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average is $116.21. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.06 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy bought 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,803,175. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

