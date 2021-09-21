Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 223,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,768,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,264,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,568,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $10,814,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $16,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,036,771 shares of company stock worth $2,182,812,013. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $220.32 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.81.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

