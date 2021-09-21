Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $48.54 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,049 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $48,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Shares of ENTG opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

