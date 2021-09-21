Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 274,670 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 386.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,670 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Maximus worth $30,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the second quarter worth $290,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at $423,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 252,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 356.5% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.