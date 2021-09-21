Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 658,110 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 658,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,831,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.57% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 118,185 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $35,300,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,000 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.