Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 129,454 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,454 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PEP stock opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.