Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 187,500 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $34,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.73 and its 200-day moving average is $217.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

