Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 107,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,687,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,344,000 after buying an additional 161,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $330,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,656. The company has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.