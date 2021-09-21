Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Update

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,860,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 10,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.93. 11,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

