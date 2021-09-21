LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185,709 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. 629,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,246,701. The company has a market capitalization of $227.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.