LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 38,665 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 11,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.29. The company had a trading volume of 205,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.