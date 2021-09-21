LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,203. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $71.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

