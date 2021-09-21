LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,326 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 280,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,165. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

