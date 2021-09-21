LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,652 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,652 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,131. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

