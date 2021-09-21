LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,520 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 27,520 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,217. The company has a market cap of $245.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.03.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

