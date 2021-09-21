LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 74,816 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 79.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,816 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.44. 322,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,749,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $458.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

