LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.00. 475,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $365.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.84. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $168.06.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

